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Kimberly Richards
kimberlyrichards
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road between trees under cloudy sky at daytime
foggy road with snow
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913 Carrizo Canyon Rd, Ruidoso, NM 88345, USA, United States
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Published on
June 20, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
forest
winter
green
road
clouds
trees
cloud
grey
ice
fog
driving
highway
mist
cloudy
foggy
signpost
wet
roadway
guardrail
HDR images
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