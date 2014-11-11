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Aleksandr Kozlovskii
myzhik1988
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road between green grass covered plains
Countryside Drives
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Unnamed Road, Altayskiy kray, Russia, 659632, Altaysky District
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Published on
November 11, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Nokia, Lumia 1020
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
blue
green
road
grass
driving
highway
horizon
hill
line
country
rural
roadtrip
pavement
plains
destiny
blank space
vanishing point
russia
roads
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