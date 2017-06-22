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Cassie Boca
cassieboca
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road between grass lawn and mountain
Fog in Iceland WestFjords
A map marker
Westfjords Region, Iceland
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Published on
June 22, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
mountains
road
clouds
cloud
river
street
grey
iceland
weather
highway
hill
rural
cloudy
empty road
isolated
wet
overcast
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