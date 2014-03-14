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Taylor Leopold
taylorleopold
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road beside mountain with tunnel
Hold your breath
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 14, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
green
mountains
road
street
highway
rocks
hill
cliff
tunnel
roadtrip
drive
campaign
pass
mountain pass
mountain side
mountainside
roads
gravel
dirt road
High resolution images
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