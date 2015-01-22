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Gabriel Garcia Marengo
gabrielgm
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road beside mountain with snow during daytime
Mountain road
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
mountains
road
clouds
path
outdoors
mountain road
snowy mountain
trail
mountians
snowy road
turn
rain water
melt
bend
pot hole
abandoned road
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