Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephane Coudassot-Berducou
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Rosseau, Muskoka Lakes, Canada
Published
on
March 6, 2020
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
What happens on the lake, stays on the lake...
Related tags
canada
lake rosseau
muskoka lakes
timhorton
Landscape Images & Pictures
photography
fishing
Winter Images & Pictures
hardwater
outdoors
Fish Images
fishinglife
icefishinglife
icefishing
shotoniphone
friends
Coffee Images
Nature Images
ontario
HD Red Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
DRONES
83 photos
· Curated by Scott Webb
drone
aerial
outdoor
Portraits
85 photos
· Curated by eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Night Sky
119 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images