Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Julia Acosta Gallego
@juliahgallego
Download free
Share
Info
Pasaje Pam, Paseo de las Artes, Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina
Published on
May 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Autumn / Fall Tones
429 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe
family
113 photos
· Curated by Aaron Booth
Family Images & Photos
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Dark and Moody
498 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
moody
HD Dark Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Related tags
railing
pasaje pam
paseo de las artes
rosario
santa fe
argentina
HD Windows Wallpapers
gate
handrail
banister
HD Art Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Free stock photos