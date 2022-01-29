Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Albert Stoynov
@albertshere
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Canon, PowerShot SX540 HS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
duck
baby duck
gosslig
gossling
cute baby duck
Baby Images & Photos
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
rat
mammal
rodent
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Children
366 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
The Wedding
252 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
marriage
Macros
274 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
macro
plant
flora