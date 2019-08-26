Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
travis clem
@tclemstudios92
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
August 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Winter
279 photos
· Curated by Line Gad Stausgaard
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
She's a Flower
309 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Flower Images
plant
flora
Music
86 photos
· Curated by Alexey Topolyanskiy
Music Images & Pictures
hand
People Images & Pictures
Related tags
leisure activities
musical instrument
guitar
human
People Images & Pictures
Musician Pictures
crowd
electric guitar
microphone
electrical device
concert
guitarist
performer
rock concert
HD Black Wallpapers
Public domain images