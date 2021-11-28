Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
sagar shrestha
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
swayambunath temple
kathmandu
nepal
amusement park
theme park
architecture
building
Public domain images
Related collections
Retro Tech
45 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
retro tech
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Foggy Days
107 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
foggy
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog
Fashion
77 photos
· Curated by Tran Mau Tri Tam
fashion
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures