Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
Monkey Images
bali
indonesia
wildlife
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
baboon
rat
rodent
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Stuck in Time
278 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
floating
float
Camping and festivals
48 photos
· Curated by Social Bods
festival
camping
outdoor
Food
178 photos
· Curated by Lily Meade
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant