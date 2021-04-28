Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Markus Spiske
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bamberg, Deutschland
Published on
April 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bicycle parking with historical painting
Related tags
bamberg
deutschland
bicycle
parking
Historical Photos & Images
painting
HD Blue Wallpapers
vehicle
transportation
bike
wheel
machine
human
People Images & Pictures
spoke
Creative Commons images
Related collections
blue hour
203 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
blue hour
Sunset Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
Pathways
25 photos
· Curated by Stuart Doughty
pathway
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Together
48 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
together
People Images & Pictures
Love Images