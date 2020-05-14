Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alin Andersen
@onixion
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zürich, Switzerland
Published
on
May 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cool water fountain in Zürich, Switzerland.
Related tags
zürich
switzerland
Dragon Images & Pictures
statue
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Workspace
93 photos
· Curated by Vicky Potts
workspace
desk
work
BREAKFAST
27 photos
· Curated by Amy Merriweather
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
plate
Around Boston
271 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
boston
united state
building