Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
James Wainscoat
@tumbao1949
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 19, 2021
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Taking the plunge
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
duck
mallard
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Teal Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Walls
78 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
wall
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
HOLIDAYS...CELEBRATE
320 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Holiday Wallpapers
decoration
Christmas Images
Him
272 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
him
man
People Images & Pictures