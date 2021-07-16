Unsplash Home
Aranya Udhyan Lake, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
July 16, 2021
Canon, EOS RP
Egret flying away
aranya udhyan lake
gandhinagar
gujarat
india
Birds Images
flying
wings
wild animal
feather
action
white bird
wildlife
wildlife photography
wildlife conservation
wilderness
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
ardeidae
heron
egret
Public domain images
