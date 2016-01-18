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Jacob Sapp
jake__sapp
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river under cloudy sky during daytime
Frozen lake in winter
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
land
fall
trees
river
grey
lake
ice
mountain lake
explore
long exposure
frozen
frozen lake
riverside
river bank
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