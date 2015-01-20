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Matthew Smith
whale
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river surrounded by trees
Creek in the tree shade
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunset
sunrise
trees
grass
river
grey
calm
shadow
peaceful
stream
woodland
tranquil
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