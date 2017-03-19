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Ezra Jeffrey-Comeau
emcomeau
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river on focus photography
State of flow
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Muttart Conservatory, Edmonton, Canada
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Published on
March 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T10
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
plants
rocks
animal
waterfall
river
canada
turtle
outdoors
stream
sea life
reptile
edmonton
creek
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