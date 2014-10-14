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Daniel Beilinson
daniel
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river between trees and rocks
Rocks in the mighty river
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 14, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 30D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
green
mountains
trees
river
adventure
rock
rocks
outdoors
open
wilderness
pine
elements
current
rapid
peaks
wallpaper
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