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Steve Carter
stvcrtr
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river between green trees and mountain at daytime
Small turquoise river
A map marker
Gasquet, California, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
fall
trees
river
grey
lake
rock
fog
cliff
stream
wilderness
canyon
pine
wet
turquoise water
rapids
california
united states
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