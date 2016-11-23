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Ezra Jeffrey-Comeau
emcomeau
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rippling body of water
An Awesome Wave - Alt-J
A map marker
Banff, Canada
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Published on
November 23, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
mountains
grey
wave
tones
sea
canada
outdoors
banff
tsunami
sea waves
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