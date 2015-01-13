Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
margot pandone
margot_pandone
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Food & Drink
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
ripe yellow pear fruit
Freshly Picked Pear
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
green
fruit
wall
gold
fruits
still life
table
leaf
yellow
nutrition
food and drink
pear
fresh
corner
ingredient
quince
juicy
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20