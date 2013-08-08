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Jassy Onyae
jassyonyae
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ripe grape
Ripe purple grapes
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 8, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
green
autumn
plant
trees
fruit
grey
leaf
grapes
harvest
vine
flora
branches
vinyard
grapevine
twigs
grapes on the vine
black grapes
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