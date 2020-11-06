Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Brigitta Baranyi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
London, London, United Kingdom
Published
on
November 6, 2020
Canon EOS 2000D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
london
united kingdom
spoon
cutlery
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
plant
meal
dish
pottery
creme
cream
beverage
drink
Free pictures
Related collections
Content
82 photos
· Curated by Hayley Marie
content
cup
Food Images & Pictures
Taste-buds
382 photos
· Curated by Tracey-anne McCartney
taste-bud
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
LOOKTASTE
914 photos
· Curated by Tomáš Hartmann
looktaste
Food Images & Pictures
dessert