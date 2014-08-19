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Artur Pokusin
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rice plantation near to road
crop rows
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 19, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
blue
green
road
clouds
field
hills
crop
view
fields
rural
crops
roadtrip
power lines
rolling hills
country road
landcape
filed
telegraph pole
gravel
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