he building of Lindt’s Home of Chocolate marks a major milestone in the Swiss chocolate history. Founded in 2013, the charitable Lindt Chocolate Competence Foundation is funding and realising this major project on Lindt & Sprüngli’s factory premises at Schokoladenplatz 1 in Kilchberg, Switzerland. The plans for the multifunctional building were drawn up by Basel-based architects Christ & Gantenbein. The modern design presents a striking counterbalance to the historical Lindt & Sprüngli factory building from 1899 and fits perfectly into the existing surroundings in Kilchberg. Source Lindt

