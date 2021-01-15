Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dagmar Klauzová
@dagakla
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Dog Images & Pictures
bernese
play
bernese mountain dog
Animals Images & Pictures
canine
pet
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
Puppies Images & Pictures
appenzeller
Public domain images
Related collections
The People Of Earth
31 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
People Images & Pictures
portrait
man
MacOS Desktop Wallpapers
170 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Architecture
168 photos
· Curated by Prakash Palaniappan
architecture
building
HD Blue Wallpapers