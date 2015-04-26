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Lucas Alexander
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rhinoceros eating grass
Austere rhinoceros
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
animals
desert
wildlife
africa
brown
eating
rhino
head
wild
bush
pasture
rhinoceros
horn
horns
outback
close-up
african animals
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