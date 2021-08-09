Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Konstantin Evdokimov
@constantinevdokimov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yekaterinburg, Russia
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
yekaterinburg
russia
wallet
craft
strap
leather
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
trowel
punch
teeth
claw
hobby
Brown Backgrounds
Vintage Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
spool of thread
HD White Wallpapers
tools
craftsman
Free pictures
Related collections
Amati Mango leather
93 photos
· Curated by Neel Patel
leather
mango
Fruits Images & Pictures
The Interest Finder
182 photos
· Curated by Michaela Freeman
hand
human
journal
Portalforside
39 photos
· Curated by Sabrina Eskildsen
portalforside
craft
HD Wood Wallpapers