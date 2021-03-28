Go to Joshua Eckstein's profile
@dcemr_e
Download free
brown wooden cross on brown wooden wall
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Spirituality
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Augusta, United States
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Cross
130 photos · Curated by Church Support Australia
HD Cross Wallpapers
church
Cloud Pictures & Images
Church
11 photos · Curated by Joshua Lantz
church
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking