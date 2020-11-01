Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mars Martinez
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
droplet
vegetation
Nature Images
outdoors
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Food
92 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
books
352 photos
· Curated by Lessa Scherrer
Book Images & Photos
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds