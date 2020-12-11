Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
zürich
zurich
tarmac
asphalt
airport
People Images & Pictures
human
terminal
building
door
Public domain images
Related collections
Architecture, Buildings, Spaces
130 photos
· Curated by Sean Tobin
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Urban Art
94 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
urban art
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
urban
The Great Outdoors
547 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Snow Wallpapers