Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tetiana SHYSHKINA
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sovivon or Greidl with candles - for Channukah celebration
Related tags
Toys Pictures
judaism
HQ Background Images
tradition
Religion Images
hanukkah
Celebration Images
jewish
hebrew
HD White Wallpapers
spinning
israel
chanukah
group
graphic
faith
child
shiny
cut out
colouring
Free pictures
Related collections
Jewish
9 photos
· Curated by Tetiana SHYSHKINA
jewish
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Toys Pictures
Purim
26 photos
· Curated by Julia Leto
purim
israel
Brown Backgrounds
Celebrate
12 photos
· Curated by Denise Petrey
celebrate
Light Backgrounds
Christmas Tree Images