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Koen Rayer
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reflective photography of mountains near body of water
Pond over a lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
clouds
cloud
lake
mirror
rock
reflection
scenic
clear sky
view
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