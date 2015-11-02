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Wes Powers
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reflective photography of mountain and body of water
Branson pink sunset.
A map marker
Branson, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sea
blue
mountains
sunrise
pink
color
red
lake
reflection
silhouette
colorful sky
ripple
cloudy
ripples
united states
branson
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