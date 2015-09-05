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Kristopher Kinsinger
kkinsinger
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reflective photo of mountains and lake under blue sky
Crystal-clear lake in Canada
A map marker
British Columbia, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
green
mountains
snow
natural
trees
cloud
blue sky
lake
reflection
scenic
valley
british columbia
canada
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