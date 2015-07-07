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Ruston Youngblood
youngblood
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reflection of sky on water
Open Water During Sunset
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 7, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
snow
pink
grey
purple
rock
reflection
horizon
rocks
mountain range
dawn
pink sky
stones
symmetry
lake view
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