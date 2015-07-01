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Matthew Henry
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reflection of footbridge above of body of water
Foggy Water Reflections
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
grey
boat
bridge
reflection
fog
mist
mysterious
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