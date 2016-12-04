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Scott Webb
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red vehicle steering wheel in closeup photo
Red steering wheel
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 4, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
vintage
interior
vintage car
vehicle
transportation
dashboard
automobile
classic car
speedometer
steering wheel
corvette
convertible
car
machine
wheel
windshield
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