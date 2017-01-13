I shot this picture during my incredible road trip across 17 states. We were on our way to Jackson, MS. Exiting a freeway we saw this long train stopped there, right in the middle of nowhere. No fences, nothing. Just a railway next to the road. I knew I had to take this shot. This train had traveled as far as we did. From the True North to the Deep South. Jp Valery is one of the best photographers in Montréal, QC. He’s a self-taught photographer passionate by his craft. He’s available for hire - no projects are too big or too small - and can be contacted at contact@jpvalery.photo.