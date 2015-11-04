Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Shanice Garcia
sagarcia
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
red tomato, purple onion, and green vegetables
Rice and Meat for Dinner
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-A2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
thailand
cooking
tomato
rice
lunch
vegetable
meat
meal
plate
french fries
onion
diet
eat
spice
pork
parsley
peppers
cilantro
cooked
HD Wallpapers
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20