Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Alexandra Gorn
alexagorn
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Health & Wellness
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
red strawberries filled glass cup beside white flower bouquet
berry
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
food
love
health
wellness
white
red
bouquet
strawberry
glasses
holistic
berry
glassware
bedside
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20