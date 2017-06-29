Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Anton Darius
thesollers
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
red round fruit on green plant
YUMMY
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 29, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
red
fruits
brown
raspberry
food
animal
bird
plant
fruit
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20