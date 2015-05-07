Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Sam Operchuck
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
red rose flowers
Red rose in bokeh
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 7, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
abstract
rose
rain
plant
wildlife
red
weather
outdoors
red flower
petal
water droplets
rose petals
dew
shimmer
droplets
unsharp
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20