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Simon Schmitt
helloschmitt
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red hijab headdress
Reclining on the cliff
A map marker
Snaefellsnes, Island
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 15, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
sea
blue
outdoor
grass
red
grey
beautiful
rock
peaceful
sunlight
blur
bokeh
outdoors
view
cliff
coast
relaxing
glow
island
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