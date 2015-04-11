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Veronica Ivanov
vera
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red flowering plant
Red poppy field
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-410
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
city
spring
summer
green
plant
garden
red
field
meadow
poppy
camp
bloom
tulip
blossom
flora
gladiolus
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