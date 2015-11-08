Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Vincent van Zalinge
vincentvanzalinge
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
red dragonfly on brown tree branch
Purple Dragonfly
A map marker
Paramaribo, Suriname
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 8, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
insect
dragonfly
macro
close up
bug
animal
invertebrate
suriname
paramaribo
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20