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Kris Atomic
krisatomic
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red common poppy flower selective focus phography
Poppy seeds and flowers
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 1, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
orange
red
leaf
poppy
bloom
stem
poppy flower
bud
plant
floral
flora
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