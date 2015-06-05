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Jonathan Niederhoffer
ten80media
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red chili pile on gray steel tray
Box of Chilis
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
hot
red
market
vegetable
spices
fresh
display
pepper
marketplace
chili
peppers
chili pepper
papper
crate
chilly
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