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red car on parking lot
Vintage Fire Engine
A map marker
Brașov, Romania
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1200D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
red
truck
vehicle
transportation
emergency
van
international
outside
fire truck
foreign
fire engine
motor vehicle
romanian
romania
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